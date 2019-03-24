Pressure piles on DP Ruto over stand on corruption war

FROM LEFT: Mandera Governor Ali Roba, Deputy President William Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale at Moi Stadium in Mandera, yesterday. [DPPS]

Pressure is piling on Deputy President William Ruto and his allies over their stance against the graft war.ODM leader Raila Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Jubilee MPs led by Maina Kamanda and a cross section of ODM and Wiper leaders trained their guns on Ruto while pledging support to President Kenyatta. Speaking in Wajir, Raila said he had agreed with President Kenyatta that there would be no relenting until the graft purge bears fruit. He also tore into the DP for discrediting investigative agencies out to rid the country of the vice. “We have agreed that no one involved in graft should be let off the hook. They should pay for their sins. We should not allow institutions with the role of dealing with graft to be vilified for doing their work, we must resist it,” said Raila.

And in Chebonei in Bomet, Senator Moi led other Rift leaders in calling for cessation of attacks against President Kenyatta and warned that they will not sympathise with anyone soiling the integrity of the community through their selfish acts. “The integrity of the community should be guarded and nobody should be allowed to taint it,” said the Kanu chairman. Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat accused the DP’s allies of hiding behind the Kalenjin community in an attempt to frustrate the fight against corruption as former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto called on Jubilee leaders to respect President Kenyatta. “There is nothing to do with our community in the ongoing waragainst corruption but fight against theft of resources that is threatening to deny Kenyans development,” Mr Salat said. In Machakos, 10 MPs led by Mr Kamanda dared Ruto to quit if he was dissatisfied with the President’s fight against graft. They urged the Head of State to remain steadfast in the wake of threats against his government.

“President Kenyatta does not need to wait until 2022,” said Matungulu MP Stephen Mule at the homecoming party of Kathiani MP Robert Mbui. MP Muturi Kigano urged President Kenyatta to boot anyone standing in the way of his legacy. “He has Raila and Kalonzo to support him,” said Mr Kigano. MPs Wambugu Ngunjiri (Nyeri Town), Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Denis Waweru (ex-Dagoretti) and nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura reiterated that Central had no political debt with the DP and would choose the right leader when the time comes. “You cannot tell which party we will support in 2022 because if our party is branded a party of thieves, we will move out,” said Kamanda. In Awendo, ODM MPs led by party chairman John Mbadi urged President Kenyatta not to relent in the fight against graftand assured him of support. “We are behind President Uhuru in this graft war. Let the President not accept any intimidation or blackmail in this war.” Senators Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) and Fred Outa (Kisumu) called on the DCI to arrest and prosecute suspects behind the missing billions meant for dam projects.

“It is now evident from the preliminary investigations that money was reportedly lost in the dam projects while a section of Kenyans are staring at starvation in Turkana,” said Mr Kajwang’. Mr Ayacko said the suspects must be held accountable and should be charged with financial impropriety. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said Kenyans are angry because they are not getting value for the billions of taxes that the Government was collecting each financial year. EALA MP Oburu Odinga told the Deputy President William Ruto to stop defending his cronies who had allegedly looted the country’s coffers and let them face prosecution.But speaking in Mandera, Ruto’s allies maintained that the fight against graft was being politicised in an attempt to break up Jubilee. They accused Raila of hijacking the exercise to advance his selfish political agenda. “We should not accept the ideologies of those people with a history of breaking parties; he broke Kanu and Narc. He did not stop there; he went to CORD because of political dishonesty, but killed it thereafter. Because of his selfish agenda, NASA is also gone,” National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said.

On his part, Ruto called on leaders to refine their approach to politics by associating with parties with national outlook and a clear development plan for Kenya. He challenged Raila and his allies to unite and face him. “That is how we are going to transform Kenya. You cannot lecture us on unity when you are in charge of a tribal outfit,” the DP added.