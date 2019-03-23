Al Shabaab attack on Somali gov’t building ends with 15 people dead
SEE ALSO :Kemunto: Case of broken and estranged family with few links of kinshipAbdullahi said ten people, including assistant labor minister Saqar Ibrahim Abdala and police personnel, had died. Police said earlier that some 20 people had been injured in the assault, which began when a suicide bomber detonated a car bomb, allowing other militants to storm the building. Dr. Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Amin Ambulance Service told Reuters soon after the assault begun that people were trapped inside the building and that it was not possible to rescue them because of a heavy exchange of fire.
SEE ALSO :The unseen war - Part 2Al Shabaab told Reuters one of its fighters had rammed the ministry building with a car bomb allowing others to enter. “We are inside the building and (the) fighting goes on. We shall give details later,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman said during the attack.
SEE ALSO :Al Shabaab bride planned escape a day before attack, whereabouts unknownAl Shabaab, which is trying to topple Somalia’s western backed central government, was ejected from Mogadishu in 2011 and has since been driven from most of its other strongholds. But it remains a threat, with its fighters frequently carrying out bombings in Somalia and neighboring Kenya, whose troops form part of the African Union mandated peacekeeping force AMISOM that helps defend Somalia’s central government.