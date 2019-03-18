Flamboyant televangelist James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism is not new to controversy.
Trouble is always brewing in his camp, even where it is most unwelcome by his flock.
The mother of all his controversies reared its head in 2015.
Pastor Ng'ang'a was charged with a conspiracy to defeat justice and dangerous driving after his car crashed head-on into a Nissan March on July 26, 2015 at Manguo in Tigoni, Limuru.
The accident killed Mercy Njeri, 38. It was reported that Ng'ang'a failed to report the accident.
On Sunday, the Pastor whose name has not left mouths of Kenyans was arrested for threatening Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai.
Police grabbed him from his church in Nairobi and locked him up at the Gigiri Police Station after Kaikai reported he felt threatened following video footage of the pastor attacking him verbally.
In the video, Pastor Ng'ang'a, clad in a black tunic with bogus epaulets, probably to reinforce his "Chief General Commander" status threatening: "Separate preaching na hii sarakasi za news anchor, nakwambia tu kijana. If you don't stop you will face the consequences."
A fortnight ago, Kaikai, who is a panelist in a political show at Citizen TV, went viral with his opinion seeking to regulate pastors he referred to as 'spiritual fraudsters', profiting off unsuspecting Kenyans.
"The people behind these so called churches have gone rogue in the name of Jesus, in the name of God," Kaikai said.
In 2016, the televangelist defended himself once again from the public over accusations that he was a perpetual drunkard.
He is quoted telling the Nairobian, "Who has seen me in a bar? Those (sic) are propaganda. People are out to tarnish my name. You will one day be punished for what you are doing (writing) but the truth shall set me free."
He was charged alongside Simon Kuria, Kenya Police Airwing Inspector Christopher Nzioka, and a former Tigoni Police Station traffic base commander, Patrick Baya.
In 2018, court postponed the ruling of his case a sixth time.
Recently, he was in the new "exorcising" demons from Tanzanian gospel songbird Rose Muhando, now going through a rough stretch.