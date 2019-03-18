Mpuru and Kiraitu: Erstwhile political allies now turn against each other

Trade CS Peter Munya (left) with Governor Kiraitu Murungi (centre) and Deputy Governor Titus Ntunchiu at a requiem service for Mzee Samson M’Mucheke in Igembe Central on Saturday, March 16, 2019. [Darlington Manyara, Standard]

Rivalry between two political allies turned foes played out during a burial in Igember over the weekend.On Saturday, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member, Mpuru Aburi clashed with Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi during the burial of Mzee Samson M’Mucheke, father to Multimedia University Vice Chancellor Prof Festus Kaberia. Mpuru supported Kiraitu during 2017 elections. In the burial attended by top leadersfrom the region among them Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Senator Mithika Linturi, Aburi claimed that the governor was sidelining Nyambene region, which comprises of Tigania and Igembe sub-tribes, in development projects and county jobs.

“Other clans and sub-tribes in Meru should also have a chance to benefit from the county government. They also have stomachs to feed. As a governor you should focus on helping the Tigania people, Igembe and Imenti and not only the Abogeta,” the EALA MP said. But when he took to the podium, Governor Kiraitu denied the MP's claims, accusing Aburi of using falsehoods to incite residents. The governor accused Aburi of spreading propaganda against him. “In one year as a governor we have sunk 100 boreholes, 72 of thhem are in Nyambene region. Mpuru should stop saying that l am working for Imenti and Abogeta. That is bad politics,” he said. The governor accused Aburi of being ungrateful, claiming that he (Kiraitu) helped the MP get the EALA seat.

“He should thank me and Senator Linturi for lobbying for him to get a post in the EALA,” said Kiraitu. CS Munya, who also spoke during the burial, asked leaders to work together to develop the region. According to Munya, both Kiraitu, Aburi held senior positions and should use them to initiate development in the area. Speaking in a separate burial of clerics who were killed along Meru-Isiolo border, Munya called for an end to rivalry between leaders from the region. “Since most of us have got positions, let us now work, let us allow those in the positions to work for the people," he said.

