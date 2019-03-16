Orders stopping ODM from expelling MP Aisha Jumwa extended

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa after appearing before the ODM NEC committee. [Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) has extended orders stopping Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from expelling MP Aisha Jumwa from the Party.The Tribunal lead by Chyalo Mboobu withdrew the complaint against the Registrar of Political Parties by consent but will remain in the suit as interested party. ODM was granted 10 days to respond to the claims by Jumwa. Jumwa took ODM to court following her expulsion from the party.

She wants the court to quash the decision over disregard for the law, corruption and double standards, where her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori is concerned. The party accused them of advancing the interests of another party by openly campaigning for the DP to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires in 2022. Jumwa claimed the party flouted the law to ensure she was kicked out and also alleged political witch-hunt in explaining why she will challenge the decision for her to no longer be a member of Raila Odinga's party. Hearing May 7, 2019.