Orders stopping ODM from expelling MP Aisha Jumwa extended
She wants the court to quash the decision over disregard for the law, corruption and double standards, where her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori is concerned. The party accused them of advancing the interests of another party by openly campaigning for the DP to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires in 2022. Jumwa claimed the party flouted the law to ensure she was kicked out and also alleged political witch-hunt in explaining why she will challenge the decision for her to no longer be a member of Raila Odinga's party. Hearing May 7, 2019.