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Nyabisase Senior School where candidates attacked KNEC officials. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

There was a time when an invigilator entering an examination room commanded almost biblical authority. Today, one wonders whether some invigilators should consider carrying helmets, body armour and perhaps a lawyer before reporting for examination duty. The 2026 KCSE season has presented us with scenes that are as terrifying as they are revealing.

At Nyabisase Mixed Secondary School in Bobasi, Kisii County, the examination drama descended into something resembling a military confrontation. On November 5, candidates reportedly attacked KNEC officials and police officers who had visited to investigate suspected examination malpractice. Several officers were injured, and candidates seized a police officer's Ceska pistol, holding it for several hours before it was recovered. Anti-riot police were deployed and the school was closed.

Meanwhile, reports emerged of examination-paper circulation syndicates. At Itembe D.O.K Secondary School in Nyamira, Chemistry Paper Two reportedly circulated before its scheduled examination, leading to arrests of examination officials and the recovery of 11 mobile phones. The Education Ministry also announced 78 arrests over alleged examination-content circulation on social media and detected seven impersonation cases.

In Machakos, 12 candidates at Kitonyini Mixed Secondary School were reportedly barred from sitting the remaining papers after being found with mobile phones.

The government has consequently intensified multi-agency surveillance, deploying security and examination personnel to restore order. One wonders whether we are administering examinations or conducting a national security operation against an emerging insurgency of academic dishonesty.

But beneath the humour lies a much more frightening question: How deeply has examination cheating penetrated our national consciousness that some candidates would rather fight the examiner than sit the examination honestly?

Surely, this cannot be a spontaneous outbreak of academic madness. Entitlement, particularly the conviction that one deserves results without earning them, must have been cultivated somewhere. Perhaps years of examination irregularities have taught some learners that cheating is not an offence but an alternative examination technique. When dishonesty becomes normalised, enforcement begins to look like persecution.

The consequences are frightening. In January, the Ministry reported cancellation of 1,180 candidates' 2025 KCSE results for malpractice, against 840 in 2024. That is not a flattering national trajectory.

But the million-dollar question is: what exactly are we manufacturing for tomorrow?

Are our children safe in hospitals with doctors whose qualifications may not reflect their competence? Are pupils safe with teachers whose certificates may have outperformed their knowledge? Are our houses safe with engineers whose professional foundations were built on examination fraud? We already mourn collapsed buildings; must we also prepare for collapsed professional integrity?

Even more troubling is the growing temptation to outsource intellectual responsibility to artificial intelligence. Reports of medical students misusing AI to cheat, and concerns about emerging professionals relying on automated answers rather than independent clinical judgment, should make us pause.

A nation can survive a shortage of graduates. It cannot safely survive a surplus of unqualified professionals.

Perhaps the greatest tragedy is not the candidate who loses an examination result. It is the country that eventually discovers that the doctor, teacher, engineer and public officer it trusted were products of an examination system that rewarded dishonesty.

When cheating becomes a qualification, incompetence becomes a national inheritance.

If we must deploy armed police to protect examinations from candidates, who will protect the country from the graduates those examinations produce?