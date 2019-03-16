No foul play in war on graft:Rift Valley MPs

Nandi Hills Mp Alfred Keter (second right) with his Baringo Central counterpart Joshua Kandie (center) during the official opening of the National Government - Constituency development Fund (NG-CDF) office at Kabarnet town on March 8,2019. The MPs called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to intensify the fight against corruption and those who have been associated with graft allegations to step down. [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

A section of Rift Valley leaders have dismissed claims that the war against graft is targeting leaders from a particular community in the region.Led by Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, the leaders who spoke in Baringo County said that corrupt leaders should carry their own cross and stop dragging the entire community into their own issues. “If there is a son of the Kalenjin community who has looted public funds he did it for himself and not for the community. There is no community in this war which is under threat. People should deal with their own muck without dragging us,” said Keter. While calling on the anti-graft agencies to intensify the war against corruption and recovery of stolen property, Keter said that the war against graft must be won at all costs.

Keter regretted that the country is currently laden with heavy foreign debts while the borrowed cash has been looted by a few individuals at the expense of development to benefit all Kenyans. “It is unfortunate that our government is broke. We must start to live up to this reality which is the reason why we must all stand up and fight corruption. In our Sh1.6 trillion budget, one trillion goes to debts,” he said. He pointed out that from a recently released statement from the treasury the government may not be able to pay salaries to county government workers next year. “After payment of salaries and other recurrent expenditure, the government is facing a serious deficit. At parliament we received the budget policy statement which indicates we will not have money for salaries for county government workers in the next financial year unless we borrow,” he said. He pointed out that a majority of the Kenyan leaders have been seeking leadership positions with an aim of looting public coffers instead of serving the subjecting millions of people into abject poverty.

He challenged all MPs to join hands and objectively conduct oversight on government projects, blow the whistle when there is a scandal regardless of who the suspects are and their affiliation. “To win this war we must ensure we conduct serious oversight and wade away culprits who seek to benefit through pilferage of resources. As MPs we must speak for the country to get back on track. Failure to this, the economy shall be milked to the last coin,” he said. His sentiments were echoed by Baringo South MP Joshua Kandie who said that those who have benefitted from stolen funds are now on their own to face the law. “If you have squandered public funds your forty days are now over. You have to face the law and serve the sentences on your own,” said Kandie. On the ongoing controversy between Kenya Airways(KQ) and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kandie said that the government must retain full control of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport citing the sensitivity of the aviation sector on security.

“Nowhere in the world have we seen such a takeover of a public entity by a private company. We must defend JKIA and KAA based on our national security. No airline should control an airport,” said Kandie.