Gloves off as MP Oscar Sudi tells off Uhuru

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi fires back at President Uhuru. [Peter Ochieng/Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto's close ally Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi sustained the attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta alleging he is presiding over a selective war against corruption.A day after the president dared anyone with information that he may have engaged in corrupt activities to report to the Directorate Criminal Investigations instead of making wild claims in funerals, Sudi, who was apparently the target of the president's criticism as he had recently sought to drag the head of state's name in the graft purge, fired back. “I beg to differ Sir. In fact, your so-called fight against corruption is targeted at individuals and a community. And I will give you examples,” replied Sudi listing a number of graft cases presently before court touching on parastatal chiefs he claimed were from his community and presumably touched on those perceived as Ruto allies. Sudi alleged that the ongoing investigations into the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose dams’ projects in Elgeyo/Marakwet Counties was designed to terminate the projects and haul officials from the region in courts.

He cited other dam projects where advance payments had been made to contractors for similar dam projects and questioned why only the two projects were being profiled and generating so much heat. “Advance payments were made for Thwake dam in Makueni (7.2 billion, 2 years ago), Karumenu dam in Kiambu (3.6 billion, one and half years ago), Arror dam in Elgeyo/ Marakwet (4.2 billion, a year ago), and Kimwarer dam in Elgeyo/Marakwet (3.6 billion, 6 months ago),” Sudi added in a statement posted on his social media platform. He went on: “In all 4 dams, no work has started, but you have selectively chosen for profiling with the ultimate objective of ensuring that these dams are not constructed, and of course, you want to prosecute more individuals from that region.” Sudi then alleged: “My friend (Kenyatta), it doesn't require rocket science for anybody to see that your so-called fight against corruption is targeted at individuals and a community, contrary to your assertions.”