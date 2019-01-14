Wycliffe Oparanya takes over the helm of Governors' Council
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has congratulated Governor Oparanya who is also the Deputy Party Leader on his election as the chairman of the Council of Governors. "Hon. Oparanya has shown exemplary performance since his election as Governor of Kakamega County six years ago. His track record speaks for itself and his election today only confirms the confidence his colleagues in the Council of Governors have in him. It is our hope that Hon. Oparanya will use the position to champion for the strengthening of Devolution for a better future of our Nation," read part of the ODM statement to newsrooms. ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has also congratulated the Kakamega Governor as he takes up leadership of the Council of Governors. "Governor Oparanya has the requisite experience, commitment and drive to lead the CoG in protecting the gains and promoting the entrenchment of devolution," Mudavadi said in a press statement. The vote comes in the wake of a tussle pitting counties against Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA).
Recently, a number of counties opposed the proposal formulated by the CRA for disbursing devolved funds to the counties. Certain counties feeling aggrieved argued that the CRA did not consider the way in which counties contribute to revenue collection at the national levels, and failed to factor in poverty levels in various regions.