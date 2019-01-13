Uhuru, Ruto show of solidarity

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto during the church service at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Ridgeways, Kiambu County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto continued to present a united front for the second consecutive day following a week of heavy politicking that exposed wide cracks within the ruling Jubilee Party.The two appeared at a church function in Kiambu on Sunday and had on Saturday attended the wedding of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s daughter in Nairobi, where they had a hearty chat, in what was interpreted as a public show of camaraderie, coming after a week of turmoil in the ruling party sparked by alleged scheme to isolate the deputy president. For some time in the lead up to last week's war of words involving their allies, the President and his deputy had not appeared in public together, giving rise to reports of a raging cold war, which was further lent credence by the angry exchanges between rival factions in the party. On Sunday, the President in a brief address preached peace and unity, carefully steering off politics and left the church while Ruto, speaking later at the tail-end of the mass, rallied Jubilee Party members to fully back President Kenyatta.

“The most important thing is peace and unity. There is nothing we cannot achieve and achieve we shall because we are committed to bringing our people together,” the President said, alluding to his March 9 truce with opposition leader Raila Odinga - a rapprochement Ruto allies have claimed the ODM leader is using to wreck Jubilee. “This is the only way we can drive our development agenda. I ask each one of you to join us in this struggle for a peaceful, prosperous united country called Kenya,” the Head of State added. Ruto affirmed support for the handshake between the President and Raila who is seen as Ruto’s main obstacle to his 2022 presidential ambitions.