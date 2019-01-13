How State House rejected Kuria's wish on Sh2.8 billion road
SEE ALSO :Kenya to export agricultural products to ChinaIt further states: “In this regard, you are requested to omit, from the contract, the roads passing the forest and request you to prepare a revised scope of the roads to be covered in the contract without altering the original length in the contract." The new scope of the road was to be Marige-Kiratina-Gathiruini-Githioro-Gatana-Mungere-Nyanduma/Gituamba-Gitombu-PCEA Kiagi Church totaling 28km. The initial plan which appears to have been supported by the MP was Kibichoi-Kigongo-Kiganjo/Mundoro-Flyover/Gachika, Flyover/Kigaa, Thegi/Kiamwangi-Kahnia-karembu/D424-Wamita-Gacharage/Kagera-Kigongo/E499Mundoro-Gachika Road of Contract No. RWC 517. It is not known what happened after this letter, or if it could have one of the causes of the MP's New Year's eve outbursts. “As we go into 2019, you (electorates) must really think. Our duty is not just to vote and after voting, we take economic development elsewhere. That kind of nonsense must stop,” Kuria said at Thika Stadium.
SEE ALSO :Uhuru ‘too young to go home narrative’ misses the point