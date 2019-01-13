Handshake has brought peace but derailed development, says MP

Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga has said that though the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga has brought peace in the country, it has slowed down growth in some regions. Speaking in Maralal, Mr Lentoimaga said the handshake has brought peace and united the country after Raila, who opposed Jubilee government, chose to work with the president.“As an individual and people of Samburu North we voted for the President overwhelmingly. The handshake has brought peace and unity, we do not oppose it but it should not be used to sideline other places in development,” he said. He said the handshake should bring development to all regions countrywide. The MP said unity of major tribes like the Kikuyus, Luos, Kambas and luhyas among others is hurting pastoralists development. “We are hurt, discriminated and sidelined, our voice is not being heard yet we are still Kenyans and remain behind in development. We were supporting Jubilee for development because we have been sidelined since the colonial period,” he said.