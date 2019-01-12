Former TNA chairman fined Sh200,000 for fraud

Former The National Alliance Party (TNA) chairman, Nakuru branch, has been fined Sh200,000 for fraud.Harrison Muiruri will in default serve 16 months imprisonment after he was found guilty of obtaining Sh500,000 from Elizabeth Wambui, an MCA aspirant. Yesterday, senior Resident Magistrate Yvonne Khatambi said the prosecution proved that Muiruri obtained the money from Wambui by pretending he was in a position to make her an MCA through Jubilee party. She said the court needed to impose a deterrent sentence since cases of fraud have become rampant in the county.

“I have carefully considered the nature of the offence and mitigation by the accused. The court has also taken into consideration the pre-sentence report. It was unfavourable to the accused,” said Ms Khatambi. Muiruri was accused of obtaining the amount at Barnabas in Nakuru on August 18, 2017. Ms Wambui testified that she wanted to vie as an MCA for Menengai West Ward. “I approached TNA chairman two days before the incident and he directed me to the accused, who was the immediate former chair for assistance,” she said. She added that the accused took her through the registration process where she was supposed to pay the amount.