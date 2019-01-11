Njoro MP, former MP record statements as tension flare in Likia, Njoro

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi Chepkwony (center) being restrained by police after clashing with former MP Joseph Kiuna at Likia in Njoro constituency on January 10, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha summoned Njoro MP Charity Kathambi and former MP Joseph Kiuna after the latter claimed that an attack in which one person was killed while pursuing stolen livestock had been planned and that top security agents and local administrators had failed to take swift action even after they were notified.Mr Kiuna claimed that the failure of the authorities to act on the plot reported three weeks ago culminated in the stealing of the animals and the death of Kong’o Mengi, 33. “The two leaders have been summoned to write a statement about what they know on the incident,” said Mr Nkanatha.

SEE ALSO :GSU officer in custody for defiling minor

Kiuna recorded a statement at Njoro Police Station yesterday at around 1.20pm. According to residents, Mr Mengi was killed while tracking 12 sheep that had been stolen from his neighbourhood. Susan Ndube, the mother of Joel Mwangi, whose stock was stolen, said the incident happened at around 2am on Thursday. Relatives and neighbours were trying to recover the stock but one person was attacked approximately 500 metres from where the stock had been stolen. “I was sleeping when I heard a commotion. I discovered that my son’s sheep had been stolen. I screamed to get the attention of the neighbours. Unfortunately, one of them was attacked and killed by the suspects who drove away the stock,” she said. Mengi’s mutilated body had several parts missing. The county commissioner and senior police officers organised the security meeting to try to calm down growing tension in the area The meeting was dominated by chaos as Ms Kathambi and Kiuna exchanged words. Kiuna claimed that the attack was not about cattle theft but more about other issues that he did not disclose. “The body shall not be buried until all the parts are recovered,” said Kiuna. Kiuna’s statement angered Kathambi, who accused him of inciting the communities in the area. It took the intervention of the county commissioner and the Police Commander Hassan Barua to prevent a near fist fight between the leaders. Kiuna was the first one to be ejected, but he was soon followed by Kathambi as police moved to calm down the residents. Kathambi said the former MP was inciting residents and holding night meetings whose agenda was not clear. “Kiuna should explain why he knew about a planned crime but did not share any information with police. I am surprised that someone was hiding information that has caused the death of a young man,” said Kathambi. A weeping Kathambi demanded to be taken to the scene of the attack, but some residents blocked her, prompting police to whisk her away. She was driven away in the deputy county commissioner’s official vehicle. Police dispersed the residents. Zakaria Kanyi, a local, said incidents of insecurity had become rampant in the area, yet no action was taken by the Government. Kiuna’s utterances were dismissed by Nkanatha, who said information on the planned attack had not been reported to the authorities. “This issue should be handled as a crime. We shall arrest all suspects linked to the crime and we shall not allow any individual to incite locals. If someone is a thief, he remains a thief, not the whole tribe.” Nkanatha said investigations had commenced and one suspect had been arrested. The police also recovered two sheep and a mobile phone believed to belong to a member of the that raided the home and stole the stock. “Investigations are ongoing and we promise to bring all criminals to book and recover all the stolen stock,” said Nkanatha. The commissioner pleaded with locals to allow police to take the body to the county morgue. Barua asked locals to share information with the police and warned them against taking the law into their own hands. The residents barricaded the Njoro-Mau-Narok road from around 5.30am, disrupting transport.