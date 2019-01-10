American airstrike kills six Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia
On January 7, four other terrorists were killed in two US airstrikes in Baqdaad, Somalia. The airstrikes were launched in collective self-defence of Amisom personnel after they were engaged by the militants. On January 6, the US military killed six militants and destroyed one vehicle in an airstrike in Dheerow Sanle, Lower Shebelle Region, Somalia. On January 2, ten other terrorists were killed in a US airstrike in Dheerow Sanle. The US military said the airstrike was launched to diminish Al-Shabaab's freedom of movement and increase pressure on the terrorist network. On January 1, KDF troops killed seven Al-Shabaab militants and wounded an unknown number in a gunfight in Tabda, southern Somalia. Nine AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines, two rocket propelled grenade launchers and three grenades were seized from the militants in the New Year clash.
KDF said two soldiers sustained minor injuries during the intense gunfight on January 1 at about 11 am. On December 20, US military killed 11 militants in two airstrikes in Beled Amin South Somalia. On December 17, US military said it killed 62 members of the Al-Shabab extremist group in Gandarshe area, Somalia. "All six airstrikes were conducted in close coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia and targeted a known Al-Shabaab encampment," read part of the statement on December 17. This is in addition to eight others who had been killed in the same area on December 15. "The desired end state in East Africa is one in which terrorist organisations cannot destabilize Somalia and its neighbouring states, nor threaten the interests of the US and its international allies in the region."
