Embu leaders demand attention from Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

A section of Embu political leaders claims the region has been sidelined by President Uhuru Kenyatta's government.The leaders said Uhuru had sidelined them even after they supported him in the 2013 and 2017 elections. Manyata MP John Muchiri and Kirimari MCA Morris Nyaga were some of the leaders who said Embu County was usually lumped together with either Kirinyaga or Meru. This, they said, denied Embu people opportunities in Government. “We want Uhuru to show us why we should not decline Ruto in 2022. We want to know why he has turned against us,” said Mr Muchiri.

SEE ALSO :Kenya to export agricultural products to China

Nyaga lamented that Embu was used as a voting machine while the prize went to other regions. He said Embu had few projects whereas other regions in Mt Kenya region had many projects initiated by the national government. “We are tired of voting jointly with Kirinyaga and Meru only to be denied projects. In Embu the government launched construction of mega dams in 2016 and nothing has happened since then. In Kirinyaga, construction of Thiba dam is ongoing,” he said.