Two people die on the spot as wall collapses in Malava

Two people died on the spot after a wall of the house they were demolishing collapsed on them at Shikokhwe village in Malava sub-county.Four others escaped death by a whisker during the Tuesday evening tragedy. The victims were busy demolishing the wall when it fell on them, said Angatia Webo, one of those who were lucky to survive during the accident. He said Timothy Samson, 33 and Moi John, 25 were pushing a section of the wall from outside the house when it suddenly came down crumbling burying them both alive.

“They might not have anticipated that the wall would fall almost immediately, it must have come as a surprise before they thought of moving away,” said Webo. “I had invited them to assist me bring down the wall and while we were inside the house, they decided to push it from outside, we just saw the wall collapse, unfortunately the two were not spared.” He said the deceased were on the site a day earlier to remove iron sheets from the house and just returned to finish the work. A sombre mood enveloped the village with locals joining hands to retrieve the bodies from the rubbles. Area chief Simon Aswani confirmed the incident saying the incident could have been avoided if the victims were more careful while demolishing the wall.

“It is sad that we have lost young men in a tragedy that should not have happened, I call upon locals to take care when doing such work,” he said. Bodies were taken to Malava sub-county hospital mortuary. Elsewhere, a woman who was assaulted with her husband alongside her child in Shinyalu sub-county has called on well-wishers to help her raise funds to enable them undergo treatment. Monica Gisare said the husband beat her up and injected their child with poison before chasing them away at night. “She was brought to my home by a Good Samaritan on the night of the assault, however, they have not received proper treatment since then,” said Peris Muyeri, a local Nyumba Kumi official.

“We have taken the five-year-old to local health facilities where they asked us to seek specialized treatment at the county referral facility but due to lack of money, we have not been able to do that,” said Ms Muyeri. Ms Gesire said she would return to her parents in Kisii once her son receives required treatment. “I am happy that someone accepted to host me during this hard times,” she said.