President Uhuru leads tributes to former Youth Fund CEO Bruce Odhiambo

Former Youth Fund CEO Bruce Odhiambo appearing before the National Assembly Public Investment Committee at Parliament. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of my friend Bruce Odhiambo, following his death. Bruce shared his God given talents through philanthropy and many benefitted from his generosity. May God give his family the strength to bear this loss. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) January 8, 2019

President Uhuru Kenyatta led other leaders, netizens and Kenyans in mourning the death of former Youth Enterprise Fund Chief Executive Officer Bruce Odhiambo.Among those who also mourned Odhiambo were Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and several others. The President via his official twitter handle posted: “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of my friend Bruce Odhiambo, following his death.Governor Mutua posted: “Very sad about the passing of my friend Bruce Odhiambo. In the last three months, he remained strong even as his sick heart failed him. It was sad to watch him suffer. I will cherish the many moments we spent together.”

SEE ALSO :Kenya to export agricultural products to China

I have nothing but good memories of Bruce Odhiambo. His hospitality. That Friday biryani. Singing random things in his studio. His humour. Rest well Uncle Bruce. You will be missed. ???? — Ciru Muriuki (@CiruMuriuki) January 8, 2019

@SakajaJohnson posted: “Pole to the family of Bruce Odhiambo and the entire Music industry on the loss of a pioneer, a giant in the art, a mentor and big brother to many of us. Rest well B.O. Comedian Ndaniel Ndambuki, also known as Churchill using @MwalimChurchill posted: “My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Bruce Odhiambo. We are saddened by the loss. Rest well brother. ‏@CiruMuriuki: