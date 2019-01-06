Tanzanian police free detained Kenyan after state intervention

A Kenyan man arrested by Tanzanian immigration authorities over unspecified reasons has finally re-united with his family back home.Hamisi Juma from Kinango Constituency in Kwale County was first detained by Tanzanian police at the Horohoro border Police station late December last year before being transferred to Tanga and later Tanzanian commercial capital of Dar Es Salaam. However, intervention by both the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Mombasa based civil society organisation, Haki Africa managed to secure the young man's release on Friday. It emerged that authorities in Tanzania had mistakenly taken him in as a person of interest only to back track and declare him free from any ongoing investigations.

Juma, a trainee graduate with mining firm, Base Titanium, expressed his delight at being freed from Tanzanian police cells where he was held since his capture at the Horohoro Immigration border post near Lunga Lunga , Kwale county on December 24, 2018. '' I am grateful to all those who in one way or the other ensured my safe return home. I knew from the word go that I had not done anything wrong to warrant my incarceration in Tanzania,'' Zuma who was flanked by his expectant wife Zaitun said at the Pandya Memorial Hospital yesterday. At the hospital, underwent a full medical check up to determine his health status after his ordeal at the hands of Tanzanian police. He told media that he was treated well and was never tortured. Zaitun could not hide her joy after re-uniting with her husband.

'' I thank God for enabling my husband come back home and be with me as we await the arrival of our first child this year,'' she said. Zuma's father, Mzee Mohamed Mbetsa said that he felt like he had born afresh with his son's return. '' It was very disturbing news when my son who had left for Tanzania with my full knowledge disappeared and then ended up being in police custody. We are glad that we got assistance and he is back in our midst,'' he said. His capture elicited heightened reaction with Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Dr Monica Juma and Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Dan Kazungu intervening as they sought for his release. Zuma's father, Mohamed Mbetsa said that when news reached them that his first born son had been detained in Tanzania for unspecified reasons and they could not access him, he reached out to Haki Africa who set out spirited efforts to trace him.

Haki Africa Executive Director, Mr Hussein Khalid during one of the inquiry trips to find out about Zuma was briefly detained by Tanzanian Immigration officials. '' There was a misunderstanding that resulted in me being held but was later released. This did not deter us from carrying on with looking for our brother Zuma and we perservered untill Friday when Zuma was handed over to us,'' Hussein said. Hussein commended the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Kenyan Mission in Tanzania led by High Commissioner Kazungu and Cultural Attache' Ms Habiba Seby for being helpful in bringing back Zuma home.