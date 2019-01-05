Suicide: Officer shoots himself at Mombasa port

A police officer was found dead in a toilet within Mombasa port in circumstances suggesting suicide. He had a gunshot wound. The gun issued to him was lying next to the corpse.

SEE ALSO :Senior county official kills self

The Constable identified as Charles Ndolo is said to have locked and shot himself inside the toilet. There was no suicide note. Sources told The Standard that the officer had been on night shift around Gate 18 since Friday. He locked himself in the toilet around 5am and pulled the trigger. The AK47 rifle which he used to take his life was recovered.

SEE ALSO :Policeman commits suicide in Dagoretti

Officers who visited the scene found one spent cartridge and the rifle with 29 bullets remaining. Investigations have been launched. "We have a team of officers probing the crime scene," the source told the Standard. Port police chief Patrick Lobolia confirmed the incident to the press, saying investigations are underway. He added that Ndolo had not shown any signs of being under pressure or that he was having suicidal thoughts.

SEE ALSO :Officer shoots wife dead after tiff

Lobolia urged officers to seek help in time of distress.