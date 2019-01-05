Governor Kinyanjui, Senator Kihika row that threatens Sh300m project

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Governor Lee Kinyanjui at a past function. [File, Standard]

Since their election in August 2017, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Senator Susan Kihika do not see eye to eye. And as we begin the year, the two have renewed their political rivalry, this time over a Sh300 million hospital rehabilitation project.Kinyanjui is now accusing Kihika of opposing the rehabilitation of Naivasha sub-county hospital “just for the sake of it”. Last week, on her social media account, Kihika accused the governor of sidelining women and the general population of Naivasha sub-county when he unveiled a technical team to spearhead the project. In his New Year’s message, Governor Kinyanjui clarified that the technical team is made up of architects, engineers, planners and quantity surveyors.

SEE ALSO :Nakuru now ripe for new investment, says survey

“It is necessary to clarify that the team I unveiled has experts from various fields. My Chief of Staff represents the executive,” he said, adding that no funds will be transferred to the county government or the hospital’s management. “Instead, the KenGen management will handle the procurement and financing of the project while the county will be involved in design, supervision and equipping.” Now the governor’s handlers are accusing Kihika of going against a presidential directive by opposing a national government project. “It is the president who issued the directive to KenGen to rehabilitate the hospital after pleas by the governor. The senator is playing politics with a national government project,” said a senior county official who did not wish be named because is he not authorised to speak on behalf of the governor.

SEE ALSO :Region where locals tap geysers for water supply

While commissioning the Olkaria 1 well V1 project in November last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) to finance the refurbishment of the sub-county hospital following a plea by Governor Kinyanjui. The choice of the hospital upgrade was in recognition of the need by residents for an efficient and reliable health facility. However, Kihika says the governor is doing it all wrong, and accuses him of failing to consult widely. The senator, who has been critical of Kinyanjui’s administration, says the money proposed for the project is enough to construct a modern hospital in Naivasha.

SEE ALSO :Five fun things to do in Naivasha

“Why can’t the district hospital be refurbished but also set up another or two new hospitals within Naivasha with the S300 million? Didn’t Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana set up a modern hospital with Sh135 million?” she poses. Kihika says Kinyanjui erred by picking a male-only team, saying the appointment was against the gender rule as enshrined in the Constitution. “I’m extremely disappointed that the governor saw it fit to constitute a technical team to lead the Naivasha hospital rehabilitation project and did not include a woman on the team. Gender representation is well spelt out in the Constitution and should be followed to the letter in any government appointment,” says the legislator. Kinyanjui says the team he picked is working on a draft that will be subjected to public participation. “In order optimise the value of the project, technical teams from the county and KenGen will spearhead the initial process,” he says.

SEE ALSO :Nakuru County courting investors

The document will be completed for public scrutiny and input by the end of third week of January, he says. “This will give the public an opportunity to give valued input into the process,” Kinyanjui adds. The hospital will be equipped with modern diagnostic equipment upon completion. The implementation of the project will be under the supervision of the board, led by Dr Simon Kanyingi and the management of the hospital, led by the Medical Superintendent Dr AW Ithondeka. “Reckless and irresponsible statements on the project will only jeopardise the success of this noble initiative,” Governor Kinyanjui says.