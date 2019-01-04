Kuria apologises to Uhuru over remark, turns heat on Central Kenya leaders

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria addressing a crowd in a past political function. [File,Standard]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria ate a humble on Thursday and apologised to President Uhuru Kenyatta over his New Year eve remarks on presidential neglect of his Central backyard Speaking at Kimunyu shopping centre in his constituency, Mr Kuria however said his remarks had been construed as abusive language against the head of state. The MP added that he can never abuse the President since he respects him having known and worked together for many years. “If in any case I may have uttered any words that could have been construed in any bad way, I offer my profuse apology to the head of state and to all those who misconstrued my remarks,” said Kuria.

He vowed that he will not be distracted by people hell-bent to always portray him in bad light. During a rally at Thika stadium on New Year eve, Kuria openly accused President Kenyatta’s government of ignoring the region and developing areas that voted for the opposition.“As we enter 2019, you (voters) must think … our responsibility is not just to vote and after voting, we (the government that we form) take development to other regions. That kind of nonsense must stop,” he said. The MP added he also wanted to see the President visit the region to commission water, roads and electricity projects.

“We were with him in Kisumu where he commissioned a road project, but when he visits (Kiambu) he only issues certificates to recovering alcoholics,” he said.On Thursday, the MP clarified that his remarks were directed at the leadership of Kiambu led by Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba. He said Ms Wamuchomba recently hosted the President to preside over a graduation of recovering alcoholics at her Mama Care rehabilitation centre while Waititu introduced him to his Kaa sober programme. “It is the leadership of Kiambu that has a problem, recently when the President went to Nyeri he opened Nyaribo airstrip, a road and Karatina market. Here (Kiambu) the President was invited so that they can show him who has the best alcohol addicts,” he said.

Earlier, Kikuyu Council of Elders held a press conference in Gatundu where they faulted the MP over his remarks. “Many projects have been initiated by the President here and the MP has no right to insult the President on development and therefore we request him to apologise to the President,” they said. The elders distanced themselves from the MP’s remarks. “We wish to categorically state that those reckless and irresponsible utterances by our MP were his personal opinion and not the opinion of the elders of Gatundu South constituency,” said Martin Muhoho Kuria, secretary Gatundu South council of elders. The MP accused some government officials of sabotaging the President’s development agenda for central Kenya saying many projects had been initiated but money has not yet been released. Today, Wamuchomba also criticised Kuria over his remarks and told him to apologise to the President. The MP defended the award of certificates to recovering alcoholic addicts saying they are in need of help to mend their ways.

“Apart from awarding the recovering alcoholic addicts certificates, the President also went to Ndumberi Stadium to launch a programme dubbed Rais mashinani similar to Huduma centre that will have mobile units that will take service close to the people,” said Wamuchomba. The MP said the government has lined-up mega projects for Kiambu County that will change the area. “We have the 46km Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands road being built at cost of Sh4.6 billion, the 26km Githunguri-Kagwe-Kimende road, the Sh24 billion Karemenu dam in Gatundu North and Ruiru II dam at cost of Sh11 billion. It is therefore wrong to say the President is doing nothing for the area,” she said