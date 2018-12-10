Church rubbishes teen pregnancy claims, attacks contraceptive use Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Why MCAs want Kiamaiko and other slaughter houses in densely populated areas relocated

By Josphat Thiong'o | Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 13:30, Updated December 10th 2018 at 13:37 GMT +3

A committee of the Nairobi County Assembly now wants slaughterhouses in estates or densely populated areas relocated. [Photo Courtesy]

A committee of the Nairobi County Assembly now wants slaughterhouses in estates or densely populated areas relocated.

ALSO READ: Sonko’s reckless moves show we’re inching to the edge

The move is aimed at enhancing food safety standards to avoid outbreak of diseases.

In a report tabled and adopted by the assembly last Thursday, the County Assembly's Environment and Natural Resources Committee said abattoirs such as the popular Kiamaiko, which is located in a slum, make it difficult to enhance food safety standards. 

The committee noted that most abattoirs were in deplorable states, with the county government having limited control over them since they were under private ownership.

The report was written after the committee visited the Kiamaiko abattoir and Neema slaughterhouse last March 27 and May 4.

Poor drainage

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

At the Kiamaiko slaughterhouse, it was observed that the floors were not in good condition, while drainage outside the abattoir was poor.

Consequently, the committee has recommended that the existing abattoirs work with other sectors like water and sanitation departments to avoid outbreak of diseases.

The committee also observed that there was need for a state-of-the-art abattoir owned by the county government to supply meat and meat products affordable to most Nairobi residents.

ALSO READ: Rugby: Impala leave it late to stop Mean Machine

“Since most abattoirs are privately owned, continuous family/ownership feuds have affected their general operation. Current legislation governing the management of abattoirs and meat control are also not in line with the constitution, leading to challenges in the sector,” said Kamau. 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Nairobi
Slaughterhouses
Abattoirs
Kiamaiko

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Local vehicle leasing firm plans IPO

Local vehicle leasing firm plans IPO

Standard was there to report State of Emergency

Standard was there to report State of Emergency

Bunge la Mwananchi Movement seeks to be enjoined in Sonko’s case

Bunge la Mwananchi Movement seeks to be enjoined in Sonko’s case

Why teacher trainee failures needs to handled urgently

Why teacher trainee failures needs to handled urgently




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited