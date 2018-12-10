Why MCAs want Kiamaiko and other slaughter houses in densely populated areas relocated

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 13:30, Updated December 10th 2018 at 13:37 GMT +3

A committee of the Nairobi County Assembly now wants slaughterhouses in estates or densely populated areas relocated. [Photo Courtesy]

The move is aimed at enhancing food safety standards to avoid outbreak of diseases.

In a report tabled and adopted by the assembly last Thursday, the County Assembly's Environment and Natural Resources Committee said abattoirs such as the popular Kiamaiko, which is located in a slum, make it difficult to enhance food safety standards.

The committee noted that most abattoirs were in deplorable states, with the county government having limited control over them since they were under private ownership.

The report was written after the committee visited the Kiamaiko abattoir and Neema slaughterhouse last March 27 and May 4.

Poor drainage

At the Kiamaiko slaughterhouse, it was observed that the floors were not in good condition, while drainage outside the abattoir was poor.

Consequently, the committee has recommended that the existing abattoirs work with other sectors like water and sanitation departments to avoid outbreak of diseases.

The committee also observed that there was need for a state-of-the-art abattoir owned by the county government to supply meat and meat products affordable to most Nairobi residents.

“Since most abattoirs are privately owned, continuous family/ownership feuds have affected their general operation. Current legislation governing the management of abattoirs and meat control are also not in line with the constitution, leading to challenges in the sector,” said Kamau.