| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 13:03, Updated December 10th 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have transformed toxin in wasps into potential antibiotic drugs that may cure hard to cure bacterial infections. [Courtesy]

US. Researchers have transformed toxin in wasps into potential antibiotic drugs that may eliminate hard-to-cure bacterial infections.

In a study published in the Nature Communications Biology, the researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created peptides that can kill bacteria but are nontoxic to human cells.

The venom-derived peptide disrupts bacterial cell membranes.