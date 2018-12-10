Malawi to engage traditional healers, pharmacies in detecting TB

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 12:29, Updated December 10th 2018 at 12:35 GMT +3

Malawi to engage traditional healers, pharmacies in spotting TB. [Courtesy]

Malawi will engage traditional healers, drug dispensaries and pharmacies to screen clients for signs of TB to increase detection of the disease, health authorities have disclosed.

ALSO READ: Joyce Banda tips women on leadership

The project will be implemented by the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) Malawi in two of the country's districts of Lilongwe and Mangochi with funds of up to $400,000 (Sh40,920,020).

CHAI project officer Yuweni Chipatala told journalists that the programme would identify and engage up to 300 traditional healers, drug dispensaries and pharmacies in the targeted districts.

The identified structures would then be trained to improve TB screening and do referrals to recommended clinics for treatment.

"The two targeted districts contribute about 21 per cent of the national population and they accounted for 28 per cent of TB notifications recorded in 2017," Chipatala said.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.