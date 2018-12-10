Motion filed with speaker to impeach Somalia president

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 10:05, Updated December 10th 2018 at 10:10 GMT +3

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed attends the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia January 28, 2018. [REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri]

The top official of Somali’s parliament administration said on Sunday he had filed a motion with the speaker of parliament to impeach the country’s president, Mohamed Abdullahi, but the grounds for the move were unclear.

“We have filed an impeachment against the president of the federal republic of Somalia,” Abdikarim H. Abdi Buh said in a statement.

Constitutionally, 92 lawmakers have to sign a motion for it to be submitted to the speaker. Parliament may debate the motion a week later.

Somalia’s parliament has 275 lawmakers in total. A successful impeachment vote requires the backing of two thirds of all MPs.

