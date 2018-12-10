No one could hear me at scene of mass rape: Victim Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Motion filed with speaker to impeach Somalia president

By Reuters | Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 10:05, Updated December 10th 2018 at 10:10 GMT +3

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed attends the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia January 28, 2018. [REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri]

The top official of Somali’s parliament administration said on Sunday he had filed a motion with the speaker of parliament to impeach the country’s president, Mohamed Abdullahi, but the grounds for the move were unclear.

ALSO READ: Three die after car bomb explodes in front of shops

“We have filed an impeachment against the president of the federal republic of Somalia,” Abdikarim H. Abdi Buh said in a statement.

Constitutionally, 92 lawmakers have to sign a motion for it to be submitted to the speaker. Parliament may debate the motion a week later.

Somalia’s parliament has 275 lawmakers in total. A successful impeachment vote requires the backing of two thirds of all MPs.

 

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

RELATED TOPICS:
Mohamed Abdullahi
Somalia

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Al Shabaab gunmen kill cleric, nine others at religious centre

Al Shabaab gunmen kill cleric, nine others at religious centre

Senior lawyers in Court over Governor's papers

Senior lawyers in Court over Governor's papers

"Airstrikes killed six al Shabaab millitants" - US millitary

Kenya-Somalia border opening to spur trade

Kenya-Somalia border opening to spur trade




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited