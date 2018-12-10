Motion filed with speaker to impeach Somalia president

The top official of Somali’s parliament administration said on Sunday he had filed a motion with the speaker of parliament to impeach the country’s president, Mohamed Abdullahi, but the grounds for the move were unclear.
ALSO READ: Three die after car bomb explodes in front of shops
“We have filed an impeachment against the president of the federal republic of Somalia,” Abdikarim H. Abdi Buh said in a statement.
Constitutionally, 92 lawmakers have to sign a motion for it to be submitted to the speaker. Parliament may debate the motion a week later.
Somalia’s parliament has 275 lawmakers in total. A successful impeachment vote requires the backing of two thirds of all MPs.
Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.