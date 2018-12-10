Four suspects arrested for beating up police officers in Nakuru Next Story
Ghost workers earn Sh47 million in Elgeyo Marakwet

By Fred Kibor nand Stephen Rutto | Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 9th 2018 at 20:56 GMT +3

The county government cannot account for Sh70 million according to a new report that has painted a gloomy picture of financial mismanagement at the county.

The report by the county assembly Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC) has revealed that Sh47 million of the Sh70 million went to ghost employees.

This was done through manipulation of the county payroll system.

PAIC chairman Paul Kipyatich while tabling the report on Thursday raised concern that the loss of the funds was occasioned by the executive’s lack of diligence in handling public money, and zero adherence to Public Financial Management (PFM) Act.

“A public officer will not spend public money without authority from Parliament or through the county legislation. But after a two-month long audit in the county’s books, that has not been the case,” said Mr Kipyatich.

He further explained that county staff manning the payroll inflated their salaries, as well as those of key individuals in other departments.

By the time the haemorrhage was discovered, Sh47 million had already been siphoned out.

A further Sh9 million was lost after the executive, through the department of sports, spent money without the necessary authorisation.

