Uproar as Governor Lee Kinyanjui appoints ex-county official

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 9th 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3

Anne Njenga who has been appointed Nakuru County chief officer. [File, Standard]

Governor Lee Kinyanjui has appointed a former county executive committee member to serve as a chief officer in his administration.

The appointment of Anne Njenga has caused an uproar among his supporters who feel betrayed.

ALSO READ: Search for Nakuru killer motorist on

Ms Njenga's name was among seven nominees for chief officers sent to the county assembly last Friday by Mr Kinyanjui for vetting and approval. She served as Finance County Executive Committee Member in Governor Kinuthia Mbugua’s administration.

Kinyanjui, one of the fiercest critics of the previous administration, is known to go for competence and experience, something Njenga has having worked as chief officer in the public service docket in the Kinuthia Mbugua administration.

County Assembly Majority Leaders Stanley Karanja said they were yet to officially receive the names since the assembly is on recess.

List leaked

“I learnt about the appointment through social media. I have seen the storm caused by the appointment but members of the assembly will have their say once we resume,” said Mr Karanja.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Another Jubilee Party MCA who sought anonymity expressed his disappointment, saying the governor should be cautious.

A number of his supporters took to social media to comment on the appointments.

“This is not right and the governor must be told that we voted out Governor Kinuthia Mbugua because his administration failed to deliver,” said Samuel Kabiru.

ALSO READ: Investors pledge billions at event

Njenga is a nominee for the position of chief officer for Public Service, Training and Devolution.

On December 23, 2015, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives raided her home and office over graft allegations.

Defending Njenga’s nomination, Kinyanjui said his “government will continue to recruit and work with persons who espouse the relevant work ethic and professional qualifications."