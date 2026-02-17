Embu suppliers back digital procurement system to eliminate cartels

Audio By Vocalize

Publication of Annual Procurement Plans is a great first step towards increased transparency and efficiency. [iStockphoto]

Suppliers in Embu County have welcomed the government’s rollout of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system, describing it as a transformative reform that will dismantle entrenched tender cartels and restore integrity in the award of public contracts.

The suppliers spoke during a training forum held at the University of Embu. The session was organised by the National Treasury through the State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management, in collaboration with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Participants noted that for years, the manual procurement system had disadvantaged genuine and qualified suppliers, with allegations that tender opportunities were often influenced by personal connections within procurement offices. They expressed optimism that the shift to a digital platform will create a level playing field and enhance fairness.

Mugo Mate, a supplier and Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Embu, said many competent contractors had been sidelined despite meeting all legal and professional requirements. He observed that some individuals registered multiple companies to increase their chances of winning tenders, effectively shutting out other deserving bidders. According to him, the e-GP system will seal such loopholes by enhancing transparency and traceability throughout the procurement cycle.

Mate added that automating procurement processes will ensure that bids are submitted, evaluated, and awarded through a centralised online platform, minimising human intervention and reducing favouritism.

Contractor Alex Murithi echoed the sentiments, claiming that some tenders had previously been awarded without proper advertisement, denying many suppliers the opportunity to compete fairly. He said the new system provides renewed hope, as transparent online advertisement and application procedures will enable suppliers across the country to access government business without discrimination.

Ruth John, representing persons living with disabilities, raised concerns that the constitutionally mandated 30 per cent procurement allocation for youth, women, and persons with disabilities has not been fully realised. She urged both national and county governments to strictly enforce the reserved quota under the electronic procurement framework to ensure marginalised groups benefit meaningfully.

Wilfred Siakama, an official from the National Treasury, assured suppliers that the e-GP system is designed to strengthen accountability, curb corruption, and promote openness in public spending. He disclosed that more than 35,000 suppliers have already registered on the platform nationwide, reflecting growing confidence in the reform. Siakama encouraged Embu-based suppliers to enrol in large numbers, terming the digital transition a new era of transparency and equal opportunity in government procurement.