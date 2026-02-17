×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Embu suppliers back digital procurement system to eliminate cartels

By Muriithi Mugo | Feb. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Publication of Annual Procurement Plans is a great first step towards increased transparency and efficiency.[iStockphoto]

Suppliers in Embu County have welcomed the government’s rollout of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system, describing it as a transformative reform that will dismantle entrenched tender cartels and restore integrity in the award of public contracts.

The suppliers spoke during a training forum held at the University of Embu. The session was organised by the National Treasury through the State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management, in collaboration with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Participants noted that for years, the manual procurement system had disadvantaged genuine and qualified suppliers, with allegations that tender opportunities were often influenced by personal connections within procurement offices. They expressed optimism that the shift to a digital platform will create a level playing field and enhance fairness.

Mugo Mate, a supplier and Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Embu, said many competent contractors had been sidelined despite meeting all legal and professional requirements. He observed that some individuals registered multiple companies to increase their chances of winning tenders, effectively shutting out other deserving bidders. According to him, the e-GP system will seal such loopholes by enhancing transparency and traceability throughout the procurement cycle.

Mate added that automating procurement processes will ensure that bids are submitted, evaluated, and awarded through a centralised online platform, minimising human intervention and reducing favouritism.

Contractor Alex Murithi echoed the sentiments, claiming that some tenders had previously been awarded without proper advertisement, denying many suppliers the opportunity to compete fairly. He said the new system provides renewed hope, as transparent online advertisement and application procedures will enable suppliers across the country to access government business without discrimination.

Ruth John, representing persons living with disabilities, raised concerns that the constitutionally mandated 30 per cent procurement allocation for youth, women, and persons with disabilities has not been fully realised. She urged both national and county governments to strictly enforce the reserved quota under the electronic procurement framework to ensure marginalised groups benefit meaningfully.

Wilfred Siakama, an official from the National Treasury, assured suppliers that the e-GP system is designed to strengthen accountability, curb corruption, and promote openness in public spending. He disclosed that more than 35,000 suppliers have already registered on the platform nationwide, reflecting growing confidence in the reform. Siakama encouraged Embu-based suppliers to enrol in large numbers, terming the digital transition a new era of transparency and equal opportunity in government procurement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Electronic Government Procurement  University Of Embu e-GP System Digital Procurement System
.

Latest Stories

Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Entertainment
By Tania Omusale
15 mins ago
Pereira 'trusts' Forest owner Marinakis despite three sackings this season
Premier League
By AFP
18 mins ago
Two officers accused of shooting dead Nairobi youth to be held for a week
Crime and Justice
By Fred Kagonye
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
By Leonard Khafafa 5 hrs ago
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved