ODM starts crackdown on imposter officials

ODM National Chiarman John Mbadi is received by residents during a fundraiser at Omboga SDA Church in Karachuonyo Constituency. Mbadi expressed concern that the party has been invaded by cartels who disguise themselves as party chairmen in branches in Nyanza. The Orange Democratic Movement has started a crackdown on its supporters who masquerade as the party branch chairmen in Nyanza region. [PHOTO: JAMES OMORO/STANDARD]

The Orange Democratic Movement has started a crackdown on its supporters who masquerade as party branch chairmen in Nyanza region.

According to ODM National Chairman John Mbadi, the party has been invaded by cartels who disguise themselves as leaders and have been fleecing politicians.

Speaking during fundraisers at Sare and Omboga Seventh Day Adventist churches in Karachuonyo Constituency, Mbadi said the trend was tainting the image of the party.

“ODM is the only political party in Nyanza with two or more people claiming to be chairmen for one branch. Similar rivalry is also experienced in other positions at the branch level but this gives us a very bad picture,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi who was accompanied by a number of Homa Bay MCAs including Julius Gaya (Central Karachuonyo), Jeff Ongoro (Kanyaluo) and Judith Omogi (nominated), said ODM conducted its elections at all levels in the country hence had genuine officials who were elected.

He instructed all genuine ODM branch chairmen in the area to compile reports on people who masquerade as the party officials in their respective branches and report to the party headquarters for legal action.

“I have instructed all the party branch chairmen to report the masqueraders to the headquarters for punitive legal measures. We must have order in the party,” Mbadi added.

The Suba South MP told the imposter officials that the recognizes them as its supporters but they should not transact any business on behalf of the party.

“I am not saying the party is rejecting its supporters. Anybody who masquerades as the party official should not blame us if they find will find themselves in a hot soup,” Mbadi said.

He announced that the party will launch new campaigns next year attract more members.

Mbadi said he is committed to ensuring that ODM continues to gain more support in regions in regions it did not perform well in the last General election.

“We have already known our strengths and weaknesses. We are rolling out campaigns next year to make the party stronger than it is today,” Mbadi said.