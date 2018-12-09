At least five local officials killed in Sudan plane crash: state TV

At least five local government officials were killed in a plane crash in Sudan’s eastern al-Qadarif state on Sunday, state TV reported.
The state’s governor and three security officials were among the dead. A number of people were also injured in the incident, SUNA said. The officials had been carrying out a security tour of the province.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Al-Qadarif state is known for its farmland and agricultural projects.
