At least five local officials killed in Sudan plane crash: state TV

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 15:03, Updated December 9th 2018 at 15:53 GMT +3

At least five local government officials were killed in a plane crash in Sudan’s eastern al-Qadarif state on Sunday, state TV reported.

The state’s governor and three security officials were among the dead. A number of people were also injured in the incident, SUNA said. The officials had been carrying out a security tour of the province.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Al-Qadarif state is known for its farmland and agricultural projects.

