Police investigating incident where church domestic animals were killed mysteriously

By Nikko Tanui | Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 13:03, Updated December 9th 2018 at 13:07 GMT +3

Eight domestic animals were Saturday night slashed to death by unknown assailants at the Kapoloin Catholic parish in Kericho.

When faithfuls arrived at the church compound in Ainamoi constituency, the animals carcasses which had multiple deep machete wounds were strewn all over the place.

Animal carcasses found outside the church compound.

The shocking incident led to the cancelation of the regular Sunday sermon at the parish, which was officially opened in June 2014.

Police, and church leaders led by Fr Valleyves Makhola, are currently holding a meeting to investigate the matter with the aim of unmasking the animal killers.

Four cows and goats killed mysteriously in church compound.

Case of people attacking animals have been on the rise in Kericho in the last one year.

More to follow.

