Top performers anxious over fees but still hopeful

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:21, Updated December 9th 2018 at 00:27 GMT +3

Marion Jepchumba, 418 - Starehe Girls

While good performance in national examinations brings unbridled joy to parents and students, for some families, this only lasts for a flirting moment.

Take the case of Cecilia Nekesa Sichangi, who sat KCPE at Steve Lee Primary School in Pipeline estate, Nairobi.

ALSO READ: Best schools candidates selected in 2018

Although the 14-year-old girl scored 417 marks and was admitted to Lugulu Girls in Bungoma County, her mother who does menial jobs cannot raise the school fees.

“I want to become an electrical engineer, but if no one comes forward to sponsor me, my dreams will go up in smoke,” she told Sunday Standard.

Her case is similar to that of Marion Jepchumba who sat the exams at AIC Samoei Modern Primary School in Uasin Gishu County. She learnt about her results while harvesting maize on a neighbor’s farm with her mother, Lilian Chebet and grandmother.

“There are times my children go without food because I am not able to fend for them. If any well-wisher would step in, I would be grateful,” said her mother.

Despite the uncertainty over completing education, Marion aspires to be a neuro-surgeon.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Calvin Kiprono Kiptoo, 445 - Kapsabet Boys

In Nandi County, another family is facing a different kind of pain.

Calvin Kiptoo Kiprono who emerged the top candidate in Nandi County after scoring 445 marks in KCPE has rejected his placement to Kapsabet Boys. Kiprono who is seeking to appeal the decision wants to join his national school of choice, Mang’u High or Alliance Boys High.

Will be separated

ALSO READ: Top candidate appeals for help to join Kenya High

Speaking to Sunday Standard over the phone, St Marks Preparatory - Lolkireny headteacher Nathan Mangusho said he will appeal to the Ministry of Education on behalf of the student.

“The school will be appealing to the Ministry on behalf of a number of candidates including our top student who is also the top student in North Rift region,” said Mr Mangusho.

And in Birunda village in Saboti sub-county, Trans-Nzoia County, Benjamin Kisiangani and his wife Jennifer Nasimiyu have not known peace.

Their son Dave Ephahim Wakapisi, 13, has rejected his placement to St Joseph Boys Kitale.

The boy who scored 408 marks picked Mangu High as his first choice where he wanted to study aviation. “When he received an alert of his selection, he started crying at the hospital and since he was discharged he has vowed to do a terrible thing if we don’t look for an alternative school for him,” Mr Kisiangani a high school teacher told Sunday Standard.

In Laikipia St Christopher headteacher Agnes Nkiria said four students were admitted to a school they did not select. Stella Wanjiku and Maryanne Njeri who scored 372 and 368 marks respectively were selected to join St Loise Girls Secondary School in Nanyuki although they had picked schools in Nyeri County.

“The two girls chose Othaya Girls, Tumutumu, Gataragwa and Mahiga schools but they came here crying that they don’t want to join the school,” said Ms Nkiria.

ALSO READ: Girl not blind, but placed in school for visually impaired

Adrian Isaboke, 412 - Mang'u High

And Adrian Isaboke, who scored 412 from Eronge Adventist Boarding Primary, was looking forward to join Mang’u High School but he has been placed in Chavakali High School in Vihiga

“I have always dreamt of becoming a pilot and that is why I chose Mang’u as my favourite secondary school where I will pursue aviation. But I am upbeat because it didnt happen as I expected,” Adrian said.

The same reality dawned on triplets whose dreams have been to study together in the same school. Ruth Moraa (432), Esther Kwamboka (403) and Mary Bosibori (377) who did their KCPE examinations at Eronge Adventist are in shock after learning that they will be separated. Ruth got admission to Alliance; Esther to Kisumu Girls and Mary to Marindi Secondary in Nyamira.

And in Kisumu Michael Otieno who scored 403 was distraught after he received an admission letter to join Kisii Boys High School.

[Rael Jelimo, Silah Koskei, Osinde Obare, Jacinta Mutura, Stanley Ongwae, Mactilda Mbenywe]