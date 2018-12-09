Gideon Moi urged to declare if he is running for Presidency in 2022

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:15, Updated December 8th 2018 at 22:23 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (centre), Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok (left) and Busia MP Florence Mutua during the Iteso Cultural festival at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina. Standard]

In summary We’re ready to work with you in 2022, leaders tell Gideon

Leaders urge Senator to declare his stand on the presidential race and keep Raila close to increase chances of winning

Iteso leaders vow to stamp out ethnicity and push for women’s empowerment

Makadara MP George Aladwa has asked Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to declare presidential ambitions for the 2022 General Election.

Despite showing interest in the State House race, Senator Moi has not publicly declared his stand but his allies in Kanu have insisted that he will be on the ballot.

“Kenyan politics is dynamic and its good he (Gideon) says whether he is contesting the presidency in 2022 or not. We as ODM are ready to support any Kenyan that is ready to unite us,” Aladwa said during the Iteso Cultural Festival at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Friday evening.

Value education

The MP and Busia Senator Amos Wako advised Gideon to stay close to Raila Odinga to increase his chances of winning the presidency.

“Sasa wewe mlisalamiana na baba huko Nakuru tukaona sasa mambo yako iko sawa. Maoni yangu kwako ni kwamba usitoke kwa mkono wa baba, kaa tu hapo, jibembeleze usonge. Na ukiangia State House usinisahau. (We witnessed your handshake with baba in Nakuru and now we know you are in better place. Stick around Raila and when you enter State House do not forget me),” said Aladwa amid cheers.

Gideon however, did not respond directly to Aladwa.

“I will not say much on what Aladwa has said. We are coming home (Teso) soon to speak out openly about our plans. Issues of politics God knows, we shall come to Busia early next year and speak about it. I urge you the Iteso community and Busia County to value education and conserve culture,” noted the senator.

On the Iteso cultural festival he said: “There is nothing as good as preserving culture. As a certain lady has said, good cultural practises should be emphasised because it lasts and we should put bad cultural practices aside. Whoever forgets his culture is lost. I salute you Teso community for preserving culture and especially young Iteso people in Nairobi for hosting this event and I promise to support you in such future events,” Mr Moi said.

Natuk Judith Napeyok, a councillor from Kotido district in Uganda call for cultural practices that empower Atekere women.

“If we are to develop as AteKere, which comprises Itesos and Karamajong, Jie of Uganda, we need to put bad cultural practices aside which for instance still considers the modern women as a source of wealth through bride price,” Ms Napeyok said.

Present were Women Representatives Florence Mutua (Busia) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), MPs Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), William Kamket (Tiaty) nominated MP Geoffrey Osotsi, and Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok and Kanu Women Congress national chairperson Elizabeth Kimkung.

Ms Mutua condemned ethnicity and warned against referring to the people as Iteso or Luhya but people from Busia.

“We can’t lose our identity as Tesos because we have intermarried with Luhyas or Luos and we hope to have such event annually considering w did one last year,” he added.

