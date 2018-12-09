Dozens screened as First Lady hosts 'Fun Run' Next Story
Summit birthed to nurture acting and filming talents in Mt Kenya region

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 8th 2018 at 20:29 GMT +3
Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel poses for a photo with former Embu town street boys who have been rehabilitated and are now into acting and filmmaking during the launch of Mt Kenya Film Summit at Panesic Hotel in Embu town on Friday. (Joseph Muchiri, Standard)

Actors and filmmakers in Embu County have formed an umbrella body to nurture their skills as well as seek national and global exposure.

The Mt Kenya Film Summit seeks to register 326 actors and actresses in the county and those in the region to provide an avenue for them to grow their creative, acting and film-making skills.

The organisation was formed on Friday in an event attended by the Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua who promised assistance to the actors in production and marketing of the films.

The KFCB will also work with them in rolling out Cinema Mashinani in the region.

Further growth

The actors’ spokesman Robert Nyaga, a popular actor under stage name Makothe, said many of them had outgrown their current situation where they targeted home audiences and were now seeking further growth.

“Most of the actors in Embu started blindly and are not big timers. The Summit will register them and link them with mentorship and assistance to grow,” said Nyaga.

He said already their efforts are paying off as they have rehabilitated street children who are engaged in acting and film making through their own company, Street Movies.   

Mutua speaks tough on pornographic sites

Mongeli named SJAK's best player for October

Uhuru defends Awori’s appointment after public outcry

Malaysia torches seized scales of endangered African pangolins

