DP William Ruto returns to Western for another fundraiser

Deputy President William Ruto (pictured) is expected to return to Western on Sunday in another spirited attempt to woo the region to back his presidential bid.

Ruto, who graced a thanksgiving service for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa in Bungoma last Friday will preside over a fundraiser for Bungoma catholic church in the county.

National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali said the event was planned several months ago and the Deputy President felt the obligation to honour it.

“I can confirm that indeed the DP will attend the church function as earlier planned, a host of MPs including myself have also been invited and will be accompanying Mr Ruto,” Washiali told The Standard on phone.

The lawmaker said nothing will stop Ruto from wooing locals during the occasion.

“He is coming to ask locals to support his 2022 presidential bid and stand with the church at the same time.”

However, Washiali, one of Ruto’s confidants in the region was adamant that the DP and his brigade was not in competition with any other politician.

“It is not true that Ruto is coming to undo what Kanu chairman and Baringo senator Gideon Moi did last week during his two-day tour of the region, the DP is not competing with in any one in initiating development projects,” argued Washiali.

According to him, Ruto’s brigade was not worried with plans between senator Moi and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to work together ahead of 2022.

Political analyst Martin Oloo said Ruto’s return was expected.

“Ruto knows Western is a critical voting bloc and would do everything possible to secure support in the area, Moi and Mudavadi’s re-union must have given him sleepless nights,” said Oloo.

Senator Moi and Mudavadi took the region by storm last weekend when they met in Kakamega during a funds drive in aid of local traders.

The Kanu chairman spoke about his determination to work with leaders across the country irrespective of their political affiliation to guarantee Kenyans development.

Mudavadi, on the other hand indicated that he was ready to work with senator Moi.

Ruto steered clear of politics while in Bungoma last week saying he was prepared to work with other leaders together with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

