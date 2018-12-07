Mombasa man confesses to killing his two daughters

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 18:03, Updated December 7th 2018 at 18:08 GMT +3

A man, who allegedly, stabbed his two children to death in Mishomoroni area in Mombasa County on Thursday, today confessed before the Shanzu law courts.

John Maina informed Senior Principle Magistrate Diana Mochache that he was drunk and that led him to kill his six and four-year-old daughters in their Mishomoroni home.

“I was under the influence of alcohol and sincerely was not in my right state of mind. I don’t even understand what really happened,” he said.

Police said the man had spent the day drinking in the house.

The suspect, who cried uncontrollably during the confession, said he began by hitting his children with a weighing machine.

He informed the court that he enticed the kids with mangoes before killing them. On the fateful day, his wife was at work.

One of the girls was stabbed in the chest and the other in the neck.

After killing Angel Wanja and Grace Wangui, Maina, the suspect sat next to the bodies of his children for about an hour.

The magistrate ordered that Maina undergoes a mental evaluation before a formal charge is preferred against him.

Investigating Officer Billy Onyango said statements were not yet recorded and that he needed more time.

In his affidavit, Onyango pleaded with the court to allow him to remand Maina for seven days to complete investigations.

“We need more time to find out the motive of the killing,” said Onyango.

The magistrate allowed police to detain him at Nyali Police Station for seven days to finalize their investigations.