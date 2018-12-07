Two years in jail for Ex-Senator Joy Gwendo Previous Story
Bunge la Mwananchi Movement seeks to be enjoined in Sonko’s case

By Faith Karanja | Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 17:04, Updated December 7th 2018 at 17:12 GMT +3
Bunge la Mwananchi Movement Chairman Shitanda Henry Namiti

Bunge la Mwananchi Movement on Friday filed a case in court seeking to be enjoined in a case filed to have Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko removed from the office.

In the application, they claim that if the prayers sought are granted, voters and residents of the Nairobi County and other neighbouring counties will be adversely affected.

"The participation of the intended party in the proceedings will substantively contribute towards realising a decision that is well informed, professionally, politically sound and amenable to the public interest, “reads the court papers.

In an affidavit by Shitanda Henry Namiti, the movement argues that the petitioner Boniface Nyamu should not be allowed to blow hot and cold when he understands the predicament facing city residents.

Further Shitanda claims that the petitioner has not followed the laid down channels of airing his grievances but is circumventing the law to suit him and impeach the Governor through the back door.

"The intended consequences of the petition amounts to political uncertainty in the County of Nairobi which also serves as a business hub and capital city," argues Shitanda

Similarly, Shitanda says that there's is a structured constitutional way of airing the grievances raised if any.

RELATED TOPICS:
Bunge La Mwananchi Movement
Mike Mbuvi Sonko
Nairobi

