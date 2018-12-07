Aroma Coffee shop to expand to Nairobi and Lodwar

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 13:12, Updated December 7th 2018 at 13:16 GMT +3

The proprietor of an Israeli Cafe Aroma Anan Hadini (right) is joined by Kariuki Kiarie (centre) and some workers as they jointly cut a cake to mark the cafe's seventh anniversary. [Gideon Maundu/Standard]

Popular Mombasa based coffee shop Aroma has announced plans to expand its operation outside the Port City of Mombasa.

Aroma proprietor Anan Hadini said that since they debuted in 2001, they have witnessed tremendous growth from their main Mombasa outlet at the Ambalal House to a second outlet within the city.

Hadini said that they shall be opening a new coffee shop in Nairobi early next year before heading to Lodwar in Turkana County, citing huge potential.

Other areas he is keen to expand Aroma's foothold include Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Kakamega and Nakuru.

Its Mombasa operations alone employ over 60 staff.

''Kenya is a land of opportunities. It is for this reason that we are moving with speed to open up more coffee shops,'' he said.

Hadini spoke when he led staff in cutting a commemorative cake to mark seven years of its operations in Mombasa.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

''We remain highly indebted to the hundreds of clientele who have remained loyal to our operations and promise them even more as we usher in the New Year,'' Hadini said.

Aroma’s trajectory has won the hearts of many Mombasa residents with former basketball promoter Otum Nana terming it the best place to eat.

''They have tailor made menus and everything they serve is excellent,'' he said.