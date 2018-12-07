Officer is remanded on charge of murder

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 22:43 GMT +3

A police officer has been charged with the murder of a man in Homa Bay County.

Robert Otunga of Pangani Police Station in Nairobi was accused of killing 37 year-old George Okello.

Homa Bay High Court Judge Joseph Karanja yesterday heard that on November 20, 2018, Otunga stabbed Mr Okello with a knife at Wiga village, Kalanya Kanyango location.

Okello died instantly. Otunga has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Vallerie Ongeti asked the court not to released Otunga on bond, explaining that the detectives handling the case were convinced he was a threat to witnesses.

“Your honour, an affidavit sworn by Corporal Omondi Otieno indicates the suspect had a pistol which has not been recovered to this day,” said Ms Ongeti.

“There is genuine fear he can use it to interfere with witnesses if he is released on bond terms.”

She added that the investigating officer had indicated that villagers were threatening to kill Otunga if he was set free, a situation that would complicate how the case is handled.

“The suspect’s life is in danger because villagers might kill him and this will ultimately lead to interference with the proceedings of this case. I therefore request the court to allow his continued detention since he will be safer under State supervision rather than outside, where people are baying for his blood.”

Otunga was remanded until January 21, when the case will be mentioned for a determination on whether he should be released on bond.

He was taken to Homa Bay Prison.