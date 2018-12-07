survey
How KICC almost lost Sh666m in suspect deals Next Story
US diplomat and Uhuru in talks to boost trade, security Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Court bars Nairobi County from interfering with public toilets

By Faith Karanja | Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 23:36 GMT +3
Members of the public standing next to Iko toilets waiting in queues. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nairobi county government has been stopped from interfering with the running of privately-managed public toilets.

The Land and Environment Court ordered the county not to meddle in the affairs of Ecotact Limited T/A Iko toilets.

ALSO READ: The big question: What is Blue Economy?

The order issued by Lady Justice Loice Komingoi on Tuesday, bars City Hall from breaching the firm's contract entered on May 16, 2016.

The county has also been forbidden from taking over or authorising the takeover of the toilets situated at Tom Mboya roundabout -near Old Nation House, National Archives on Moi Avenue, the Aga Khan Walk and Uhuru Park.

The judge at the same time directed Central Police Station and Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) OCSs to ensure compliance of the orders.

She also directed that the matter to be placed before the deputy registrar for pre-trial conference on February 28, 2019.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
KICC
Uhuru Park
Iko Toilet
Land And Environment Court

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

The big question: What is Blue Economy?

The big question: What is Blue Economy?

Building Bridges task force to start county visits next week

Building Bridges task force to start county visits next week

Building Bridges taskforce meets stakeholders, receives submissions

Building Bridges taskforce meets stakeholders, receives submissions

Sh1b tenders put former KICC chiefs in trouble

Sh1b tenders put former KICC chiefs in trouble




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited