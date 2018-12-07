Court bars Nairobi County from interfering with public toilets

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 23:36 GMT +3

Members of the public standing next to Iko toilets waiting in queues. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nairobi county government has been stopped from interfering with the running of privately-managed public toilets.

The Land and Environment Court ordered the county not to meddle in the affairs of Ecotact Limited T/A Iko toilets.

ALSO READ: The big question: What is Blue Economy?

The order issued by Lady Justice Loice Komingoi on Tuesday, bars City Hall from breaching the firm's contract entered on May 16, 2016.

The county has also been forbidden from taking over or authorising the takeover of the toilets situated at Tom Mboya roundabout -near Old Nation House, National Archives on Moi Avenue, the Aga Khan Walk and Uhuru Park.

The judge at the same time directed Central Police Station and Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) OCSs to ensure compliance of the orders.

She also directed that the matter to be placed before the deputy registrar for pre-trial conference on February 28, 2019.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840