Auditor General approves Nyahururu Water and Sewerage Company accounts

Nyahururu Water and Sanitation Company has received a clean bill of health on its accounts.

The company becomes the second water provider to receive a plausible audit report after Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company in the 2017/2018 financial year.

According to the report by Auditor General Edward Ouko, the company's financial accounts and transactions were above board.

“We commend the company for well accounted for financial transactions, which the auditor general approves."

He added: "The accounts and receipts concur, with no error on the transactions identified.”

Proper funds use

The report cites proper use of donor funds and money paid by water users.

Benard Mwaura, the managing director of the company, yesterday commended the company’s workmanship, promising to deliver better services.

“This is a sign that things are now working on well despite the political changes in the county management,” he said.

Mr Mwaura further attributed the results to the power of teamwork within the water company.

He said the company had a new board of directors, whose members are Margaret Njeri, James Ndirangu, Elijah Ngugi, Eunice Kamau and Dorcas Korir.