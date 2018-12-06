Prosecution fails to confirm withdrawal of criminal charges against businessman Wanjigi and co-accused

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 18:04, Updated December 6th 2018 at 18:21 GMT +3

Business Man Jimmy Wanjigi speaking at CID headquarters he said some unknown people were out to finish him,he appeared on a daily newspaper on the obituary. The DPP has failed to confirm the withdrawal of a case against him. [PHOTO:WILBERFORCE OKWIRI/STANDARD]

The Director of Public Prosecutions has failed to confirm the withdrawal of a case against businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Mr Wanjigi and his three co-accused are facing criminal charges.

When the matter came up for mention before Senior Resident Magistrate Nelly Kariuki on Thursday, the prosecution would not say whether the case had been dropped.

Wanjigi, his father James Maina, bodyguard Boniface Nginyo and lawyer Memba Muriuki are facing prosecution on charges related to firearms.

Lawyer Kiogora Mugambi told the court that judicial review applications challenging the charges were still pending before the High Court in Nairobi.

Illegal firearms

Mr Mugambi said a ruling on the applications would be issued on March 5, 2019, by Justice Pauline Nyamweya.

Wanjigi is facing 11 counts of having illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition.

The charge sheet shows that he had five types of guns - Ceska, Glock 19, shotgun, semi-automatic self-loading military assault rifle known as CQ and another rifle know as Mini Archer.

He is said to have committed the offence at his Muthaiga Estate house in Nairobi and at Luedecke & Co Ltd situated at Uganda House in Nairobi on October 17, 2017 and on February 6, 2018 receptively.

Maina, a former minister, was accused of failing to keep his weapon, Glock 19 Pistol, safely.

Maina, a licensed firearm holder, was alleged to have committed the offence on October 17, 2017.

Committed offence

Mr Muriuki is facing charges of selling three prohibited firearms and 100 rounds of ammunition to Wanjigi.

Mr Mwaura is charged with failing to keep his firearm, Glock 19 pistol, safely on October 17, 2017.

The cases will be mentioned on March 7, 2019

