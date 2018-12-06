Who is Justice Mwilu case prosecutor QC Khawar Qureshi?

Qureshi has been engaged to handle the corruption case facing DCJ Mwilu on grounds that the case was complicated and needed an independent person who had no political links or emotional attachment to it.
According to the McNair Chambers, a group of international commercial lawyers, Qureshi delivers the goods and is particularly good at difficult cases.
“He is part of the team and very flexible. As such he's completely what the modern barrister should be like,” says the group of lawyers.
Seven facts about Khawar Qureshi
Holds a Master of Law (LLM) and Bachelor of Law (LLB, First Class) from the University of Cambridge.
Was called to the Bar (Middle Temple) in 1990 and three years later, he became the youngest ever advocate to have appeared before the International Court of Justice.
Has taught commercial law at Cambridge University, public international law at Kings London and was appointed a visiting lecturer in commercial law at the University of London in 2006.
Is one of around 20 Barristers appointed by the UK Government as “A” Panel Treasury Counsel to advise and represent the UK Government in civil matters.
Was also appointed in 2008 as Head of Chambers of the first ever Barristers’ Chambers established outside the UK (McNair Chambers in Qatar).
Named as Queen’s Counsel in October 2006
Appointed as a Deputy Judge of the High Court In 2013
