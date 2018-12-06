Who is Justice Mwilu case prosecutor QC Khawar Qureshi?

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 16:06, Updated December 6th 2018 at 18:03 GMT +3

Queen's Counsel Khawar Qureshi at Milimani High Court. He has been contracted by the DPP to prosecute Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu's forgery, corruption and failing to pay taxes case. [George Njunge, Standard]

Professor Khawar Qureshi, London-based Queen’s Counsel, was single-sourced by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji to prosecute Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s corruption case.

DPP Haji picked the professor through single-sourcing after failing to find a suitable candidate through advertisement.

Qureshi has been engaged to handle the corruption case facing DCJ Mwilu on grounds that the case was complicated and needed an independent person who had no political links or emotional attachment to it.

According to the McNair Chambers, a group of international commercial lawyers, Qureshi delivers the goods and is particularly good at difficult cases.

“He is part of the team and very flexible. As such he's completely what the modern barrister should be like,” says the group of lawyers.

Seven facts about Khawar Qureshi

Holds a Master of Law (LLM) and Bachelor of Law (LLB, First Class) from the University of Cambridge.

a Master of Law (LLM) and Bachelor of Law (LLB, First Class) from the University of Cambridge. Was called to the Bar (Middle Temple) in 1990 and three years later, he became the youngest ever advocate to have appeared before the International Court of Justice.

called to the Bar (Middle Temple) in 1990 and three years later, he became the youngest ever advocate to have appeared before the International Court of Justice. Has taught commercial law at Cambridge University, public international law at Kings London and was appointed a visiting lecturer in commercial law at the University of London in 2006.

commercial law at Cambridge University, public international law at Kings London and was appointed a visiting lecturer in commercial law at the University of London in 2006. Is one of around 20 Barristers appointed by the UK Government as “A” Panel Treasury Counsel to advise and represent the UK Government in civil matters.

one of around 20 Barristers appointed by the UK Government as “A” Panel Treasury Counsel to advise and represent the UK Government in civil matters. Was also appointed in 2008 as Head of Chambers of the first ever Barristers’ Chambers established outside the UK (McNair Chambers in Qatar).

also appointed in 2008 as Head of Chambers of the first ever Barristers’ Chambers established outside the UK (McNair Chambers in Qatar). Named as Queen’s Counsel in October 2006

Queen’s Counsel in October 2006 Appointed as a Deputy Judge of the High Court In 2013

