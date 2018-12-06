Team formed to spearhead school titling plan

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 5th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3

The names of senior Education officials are missing from a team formed to fast-track issuance of title deeds to schools.

Cabinet secretaries Amina Mohamed (Education) and Farida Karoney (Lands) appointed the 15-member multi-agency working group to spearhead the process.

Sylvester Mulambe will lead the team whose membership comprises Alice Kiongora, Martin Andati, Stephen Odongo Makana, Clarah Chemutai and Alfred Mwanzia.

Others are Weldon Maritim, Polly Gitimu Wanjiku, Stephen Gichana Mayaka, Edith Olando, Mary Ngundo, Caroline Wanjiku Gaita, Silvester Osondo and Meshak Odima.

Also appointed is political analyst Gabriel Muthuma Warigi.

The names are contained in a gazette notice dated November 1, 2018.

The complete list comprises five members each from the ministries of Education and Lands, and the National Land Commission (NLC).

Questions were, however, raised over the missing names of top Education officials who would have insights in the process.

Director General of Education Elyas Abdi Jillaow, Director Secondary and Tertiary Education Paul Kibet, and Director Quality Assurance Pius Mutisya are missing from the list.

Insiders said the officials' absence might dent the credibility of the exercise.

Dr Mulambe yesterday said the team was yet to start work following President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive that schools get their land papers.

“We are yet to have our first meeting to have a common way forward,” said Mulambe.

He added that the timelines of the assignment were unclear. “The complexity of the assignment makes it a bit hard to fix times because it is not a one-stop shop business. Many factors will come into play."

Last month, the President directed the Education ministry to allow churches to run their institutions.

“I want you to ensure that you resolve that sponsorship issue,” Mr Kenyatta said, as he issued a one-week ultimatum to the Lands ministry ‘to restore all church-owned school land to its rightful owners'.

Amina had earlier said the Government was making every effort to secure public interest that lies in the country’s learning institutions.

“It is for this reason that the ministry of Education, together with the ministry of Lands, are transforming the Multi-Agency Working Group on School Titling into a standing committee, so as to fast-track the process that began in 2016,” said Amina.

She said the ministry would not relent in its push to ensure schools are issued titles. "We will ensure they do not fade into the sunset under our watch."

The CS asked anyone laying claim to ownership of school land to come out and make their case.