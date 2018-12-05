Shock in Mlolongo as foetus found in water tank

| Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 18:18, Updated December 5th 2018 at 18:26 GMT +3

Residents of Mlolongo have been drinking water from a tank where a human foetus was hidden for close to two weeks. This was discovered after a cleaning exercise of the tank that was spearheaded by residents who had been curious of the new taste and appearance of the water they were consuming. The water tank serves water to a good number of residents in the area.

The unfamiliar taste of the water aroused the curiosity of the consumers who urged the caretaker of the tank to open it and check what the problem could be.

“We noticed that the water was not testing as usual so we requested the caretaker to wash the tank as it could have been dirty” explained Japeth Bosire, a resident in the area.

The curiosity of the residents was confirmed when upon opening the tank and emptying all the water, a day old foetus was found. Those who observed the foetus claimed that it could have lied there for about two weeks.

“Considering the level of its decomposition, the body could have been there for about two weeks” Mr. Michael Mwendwa, a water vendor who was at the scene claimed.

This development shocked many residents who were perturbed by the idea that someone had thrown a foetus inside the main tank where they drink water from.

“This was bad news for me considering that I had been drinking this water until when this information reached us” explains Janet Omari, another resident also adding that “I will be sourcing my water from elsewhere”

When contacted, Mlolongo assistant chief Sheillah Musyoka said that all water vendors and tank owners have a responsibility of ensuring that the water they distribute to resident is clean and health.

“The water vendors and tank owners must make sure that their water is always clean and safe. This means that they have to protect their water sources at all times from possible intrusions” he stated.