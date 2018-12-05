ODM rebel MPs fate lies with party NEC

| Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 4th 2018 at 23:13 GMT +3

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna (centre) flanked by NEC members addressing the press at a Nairobi hotel,DM Party Disciplinary Committee recommends expulsion from the party of MPs Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori 7 MCAs (6 Homabay and 1 Busia). However NEC has invited them to appear in person before it to respond to accusations before action is taken. 4/12/18-[Photo: Beverlyne Musili,Standard]

Two rebel ODM legislators face expulsion after they were found guilty of violating party rules.

The fate of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Msambweni's Suleiman Ndori now rests with the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) following the adoption of a report recommending their expulsion.

ODM’s Disciplinary Committee yesterday tabled its report on indiscipline by two MPs and several MCAs from Busia, Nakuru, Nyamira and Homa Bay counties.

A NEC meeting chaired by party leader Raila Odinga at Orange House received the report and resolved to summon the two to plead their case before the final verdict.

“The Disciplinary Committee, in its report, recommended expulsion, from the party, of Aisha Jumwa (MP, Malindi) and Suleiman Dori (MP, Msambweni) for gross misconduct,” ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said.

“NEC shall invite the members recommended for expulsion to appear before it at a special meeting early next year before the final decision is taken,” Mr Sifuna said.

Jumwa, who is also a Parliamentary Service Commissioner member, and Ndori were accused of disrespecting Raila and insinuating they had decamped to Deputy President William Ruto's camp.

In July, the two allegedly declared their support for Ruto’s 2022 bid after which ODM said it would take disciplinary action against them.

Jumwa and Dori have been associating with a team that has campaigning for Ruto.

Jumwa appeared before the committee accompanied by her advocate on October 19 at Mash Park Hotel.

She her actions were in line with the spirit of the ‘handshake’ between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The committee informed her that the ‘handshake’ is not about 2022 elections but unity of Kenyans.

Also facing expulsion are six Homa Bay MCAs indicted for assaulting speaker Elizabeth Ayoo and defying the party position on ousting her.

They are Dan Ochieng’ Were, Evans Dada Marieba, Julius Odhiambo Gaya, Geoffrey Onyango Juma, Paul Ongoro Wamunga and Joshua Okumu Nyabola. Twenty five of their colleagues will each part with Sh200,000 fine for their role in the chaos in the county assembly.

Seven other MCAs from Nyamira, five from Homa Bay, one from Busia and five from Nakuru also face expulsion.

