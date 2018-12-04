‘Kuzungusha kiuno’ useless - Mishi Mboko digs at Aisha Jumwa over slogan

| Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 19:36, Updated December 4th 2018 at 19:43 GMT +3

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko (right) is greeted by her supporters when she arrived for Ramogi Port Reitz self help group fundraiser held at Bomu stadium in Mombasa County on Sunday 11th November 2018. A total of 4.7 million was raised. [Photo: Kelvin Karani/Standard]

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko has lashed out at controversial Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s lewd slogan, popularly known as kiuno.

Mboko said ODM sells and markets party policy and not the bodies of its members for political mileage.

She said that ODM stands for development and reforms, and that they were not interested in whatever Jumwa did with her body.

“We are after change and initiation of development projects, not monkey business which is against party agenda,” she insisted.

Mboko said Raila has no business engaging in such cheap talk, and that as a party, they will focus on economic empowerment of the electorate.

She spoke during a funds drive cum inauguration ceremony for Ramogi Port Reitz self-help group, where she represented Mombasa governor Hassan Joho. The ceremony, which was held at Bomu Stadium in Changamwe Constituency in Mombasa raised Sh4.7 million .

The MP criticised elected leaders who are popularising the kiuno slogan, accusing them of being absentminded and going against the wishes of Kenyans.

Mboko said they are focused on fighting corruption.

The two female coast leaders have built a reputation for colourful speeches delivered in poetic Kiswahili, with a lot of symbolism.