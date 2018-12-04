One dead, several trapped as Super Metro bus plunges into a ditch along Waiyaki Way

| Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 12:09, Updated December 4th 2018 at 15:07 GMT +3

A passager died on Tuesday following in a bus accident along Nairobi’s Waiyaki Way.

By 11am, several other passengers were still trapped inside the Super Metro bus that plunged into a ditch. Police were at the scene and rescue operation ongoing.

The driver of the bus lost control and plunged into a ditch.[Courtesy]

The driver of the bus is said to have lost control of the vehicle following the heavy rains that pounded the city. [Courtesy]

Police have urged motorists to be cautious as weatherman predicts heavy rainfall in Nairobi in December.

In a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday, Meteorological Department indicated near-average to above-average rainfall in most parts of the country.

“The rains are expected to cease during the third and fourth week of December; Narok County, however, is likely to experience rainfall up to the end of December and into early January 2019,” said the Met Department.

