Lonyangapuo granted restraining orders against police

By Osinde Obare | Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 13:34, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 15:06 GMT +3

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo. He has been granted temporary barring his arrest, detention and prosecution. [Photo, File]

High Court sitting in Kitale on Monday issued temporary injunction restraining police from arresting West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo for aiding a suspect escape from lawful custody.

ALSO READ: Nyamira County secretary arrested for disobeying court orders

Judge Hillary Chemitei allowed a request by Lonyangapuo to restrain Police Inspector General Joseph Boinnet, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Fred Matiang'i and Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji from arresting, detaining or charging him.

The judge also issued orders compelling the respondents to reinstate police officers seconded to guard Governor Lonyangapuo.

The case hearing is set for December 13, 2018.

Through lawyer Peter Wanyama. Governor Lonyangapuo had sought orders to bar police from arresting him in connection with an incident that took place at a roadblock on the Kitale-Lodwar Highway.

On November 28, the Governor allegedly confronted police officers at a roadblock near Safari Hotel on Kapenguria-Lodwar road and removed the metal spikers erected by police before ordering officers to unconditionally release a boda-boda rider they had detained.

The governor was reportedly angered by police action to detain and handcuff the rider on his motorcycle

Several leaders from West Pokot led by County Speaker Catherine Mukenyang and leader of majority Thomas Ngolesia accompanied Governor Lonyangapuo’s lawyer to secure the orders.

‘I hereby grant the applicant the orders sought pending the hearing of the case. The respondents are restrained from taking action against him,’’ the judge ruled.

ALSO READ: Why State wants three Chinese denied bail

